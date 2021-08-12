Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,717. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of -273.49, a PEG ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.68. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

