Validity Trading Up 31.1% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00008703 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00198091 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,372,202 coins and its circulating supply is 4,371,088 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

