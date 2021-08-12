Valor Token (VALOR) Trading Up 24.1% This Week

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges. Valor Token has a market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $153,318.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00055896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.00881305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00110965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

