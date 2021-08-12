Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG remained flat at $$161.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,166,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,319. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $161.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

