Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 32.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $54,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG remained flat at $$161.66 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $161.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

