Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG remained flat at $$161.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $161.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

