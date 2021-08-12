Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stake Increased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 282,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,216. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

