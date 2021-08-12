Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.97. 641,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,509. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.