Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Lifted by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,973. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.24. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $122.45 and a one year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

