Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,717 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $49,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 1,156,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.