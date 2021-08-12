Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.57. 5,579,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,321. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04.

