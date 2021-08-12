Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. 401,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,876,621. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.