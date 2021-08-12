Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. 7,988,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

