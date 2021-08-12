Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $190,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.19. 660,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.