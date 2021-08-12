Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.19. The stock had a trading volume of 660,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

