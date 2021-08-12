Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Boosted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.17. 785,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

