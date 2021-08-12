Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $414.20. 218,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

