Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 774,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.17. 1,820,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,446. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

