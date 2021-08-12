Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.05. 343,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,732. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

