Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 318,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,155. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

