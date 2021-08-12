Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Hardy Reed LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.15. 501,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,582. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $244.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.