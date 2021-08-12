Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Increased by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 17.8% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,265,000.

VO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.15. 501,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,582. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $244.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

