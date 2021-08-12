Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.92. 208,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,793. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

