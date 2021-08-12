Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 89,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 158.0% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

VNQ traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.18. 2,891,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,737. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

