Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 74,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.