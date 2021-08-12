Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.11. 3,174,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

