Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,731,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,213. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

