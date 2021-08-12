Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $27,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 145,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.11. 2,843,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.