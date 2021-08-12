Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Trimmed by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $$82.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,554,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,289. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

