Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.5% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 262,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 66,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $3,559,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $52.43. 34,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

