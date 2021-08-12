Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,153. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.86.

