Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.20. 17,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,102. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.86.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.