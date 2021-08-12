Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,148. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $409.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

