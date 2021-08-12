Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,931. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.