Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Increased by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after buying an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after buying an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 343,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 28,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,239. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.39.

