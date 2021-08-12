Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Lifted by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.2% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 236.6% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 784,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.02. 214,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

