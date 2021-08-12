Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,958. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.