Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.02. 4,946,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,958. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

