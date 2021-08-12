Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lowered by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

