Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 12.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

