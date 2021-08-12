Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.02. 2,738,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.