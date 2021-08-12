Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.21. 1,432,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.56.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

