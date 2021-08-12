Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.56.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

