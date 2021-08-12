Vanilla Network Trading 188.8% Higher This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $38.52 or 0.00087312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 188.8% higher against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $25.35 million and $527,089.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00142609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00153228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,117.82 or 0.99995560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00854538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 816,195 coins and its circulating supply is 658,090 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

