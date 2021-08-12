Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Vapotherm in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $684.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of -1.60.

In other news, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 27.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 204,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter worth about $4,175,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth about $3,485,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

