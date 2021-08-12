VAULT Hits Market Cap of $2.16 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00011170 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $191.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00142179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00152010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.44 or 0.99829321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.11 or 0.00871164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,029 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.