Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PCVX traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,752. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $107,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at $224,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,265 shares of company stock worth $1,573,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

