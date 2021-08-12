Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $48,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after buying an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $320.50. 588,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,976. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

