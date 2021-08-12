Veles (VLS) Hits Market Capitalization of $61,195.84

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Veles has a market capitalization of $61,195.84 and $3.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,215.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.71 or 0.06904058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.49 or 0.01370080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00373725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00135619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.40 or 0.00575913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00346367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00304448 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,769 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,097 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

