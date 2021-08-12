Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Sells $306,644.80 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $297,736.04.

On Thursday, July 15th, Mathew Rekow sold 2,314 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $21,358.22.

On Thursday, June 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,808 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $43,335.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Mathew Rekow sold 3,093 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,930.00.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 2,410,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,587. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth $14,392,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth $8,009,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

